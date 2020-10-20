Kopernik’s AstroFest is all virtual next weekend

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

October 24, 3PM – until..on Kopernik’s YouTube Channel

Where there is a will, there is a way…

Kopernik’s AstroFest lives, albeit “in the cloud”. We have an exciting lineup of speakers and will have something for just about everyone. Along with the presentations, there will be some musical interludes from Duo Meridian, an acoustic duo with stellar-themed music.

Presentation topics will include:

How to use a Telescope – members of the Girl Scout Gemini Astronomy Club

The Sun and Solar Observing – Patrick Manley Kopernik Astro Society

Hunting for Aliens – Zoe Leaner Ponterio, Cornell University

Capture Star Spectra with a Small Telescope – Tom Field, Sky & Telescope

The Search for Life on Other Worlds – Robert Naeye, Sky & Telescope

Mars Rover Perseverance – Z. Nagin Cox, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

and if it is clear, Jeremy Cartie, Kopernik’s Livestream Astronomer, will do a livestream observing session that will include the Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars.

Here are some upcoming Kopernik Livestreams:



Apollo 13: A successful failure

October 30, 8:00 PMPhil Cooper

You may know the story of Apollo 13 from the popular Ron Howard / Tom Hanks movie, but there is a great deal more of the story that needs to be told. Learn why; the flight was lucky, how the initial explosion was only the beginning of their troubles, how humans overcame their broken machine and brought the crew home safe.

We will be announcing additional Livestream programs soon. Check Kopernik website and social media outlets for the latest updates.

Full Circle: Apollo’s 14 thru 17

November 13, 8:00 PMPhil Cooper

Come fly aboard the final 4 Apollo missions and learn about:Getting down to the real “J” science missionThe first scientist on the moonThe longest golf shotThe mIssion that almost failedand…. the parting words of the last human on the moon…. at least for now.

