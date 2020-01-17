Kopernik will kick-off its 2020 Winter Star Party: Winter Skies







From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

Friday Night Program: Winter Skies. January 17, 2020

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Program at 7:00 p.m.

The forecast for tonight is relatively clear skies! Combined with tonight’s program, it will be a great time to come to Kopernik Observatory.

This evening, Kopernik will kick-off its 2020 Friday Night Public Programs with a talk entitled: Winter Skies.

Robert Byrnes, a member of the Kopernik Astronomical Society, will explain how to identify constellations and planets in the winter sky and how to spot the International Space Station. Free star maps will be provided.

Also, on Saturday, February 22, join us for our annual Winter Star Party. This event is packed with family activities and speakers – see below for details.

I look forward to seeing you soon (and often) at Kopernik!

Admission

Adults: $5 Students/Seniors $3 $16 Family Maximum

Kopernik / ASTC Members: Free

Learn how to identify constellations and planets in the winter sky, and how to spot the International Space Station.

Free star maps will be provided. If you have your own telescope, bring it with you and a Kopernik Astronomical Society member will help you learn how to assemble it and use it.

Although it is cold, winter is one of the best times to view planets and stars, so head up to Kopernik, away from the city lights!

If clear, a moonless sky will give us a great view of Venus, the Orion Nebula, the Milky Way, star clusters and double stars!

Save the Date: Saturday, February 22

Kopernik’s Winter Star Party

A star party is a gathering of amateur astronomers as well as the general public

for the purpose of observing the sky. Kopernik’s annual Winter Star Party tradition continues this year and you are invited! Family-friendly activities and observing will begin at 6 PM when the doors open.

At the end of the presentation, celebrate the 547th birthday (February 19, 1473) of Mikołaj Kopernik with cake and drinks. If clear, throughout the evening you can see winter constellations, the Milky Way, the Orion Nebula, and much more through Kopernik’s powerful telescopes