Kopernik Observatory hosts “Race to the Stars”

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From Kopernik Observatory: Join us for our second annual 5K race through the hills surrounding the observatory beginning on the corner of West Hill Road and Glenwood Road and then ending at the Observatory.

Following the race, stick around to check out the stars, see what the Observatory has to offer, enjoy some snacks and entertainment. 

Race is Saturday, September 14th at 6 pm, with 7 pm awards and after party.

Registration fee is $30 

The registration price includes a T-shirt and a goody bag. 

T-shirt availability and size might be limited for late registrations.

Link to register online: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/KopernikObservatoryandScienceCenter#/selectSessions/2649307/filter/session=43142107

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss