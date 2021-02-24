Kopernik Livestream Doubleheader This Friday

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

This Friday we have two exciting livestreams. At 7 pm, Kopernik Educator Jeremy Cartie, will offer a program entitled:



Rover Watch – Percy Has Landed! — The Latest on Perseverance

Then at 8:30 Jeremy will return for a live observing session:

The Moon & Mars LIVE.



See the panels below for more details on each livestream. Kopernik livestreams have become very popular as they are both entertaining and educational. We have nearly 2200 subscribers to our YouTube channel and they are from literally around the world. Through the chat, you can ask questions directly to the presenters.



Kopernik thanks Broome Pediatrics as a sponsor of our Livestream programs.

If you are not already subscribed to the Kopernik YouTube Channel, click on the subscribe link to get yourself connected.



Subscribe to Kopernik’s YouTube Channel

Until we can greet you back at Kopernik, we hope to see you on our YouTube channel.

Look Up…. Dream Big … and for now, keep wearing a mask.