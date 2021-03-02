Kopernik Livestream: America’s Return to the Moon: Artemis

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

Patricia Moore, from NASA’s Johnson Space Flight Center will bring us up to date with NASA’s mission that puts the first woman on the Moon. See the panel below for more details on the livestream.



Kopernik livestreams have become very popular as they are both entertaining and educational. We have over 2200 subscribers to our YouTube channel and they are from literally around the world. Through the chat, you can ask questions directly to the presenter.



Kopernik thanks Broome Pediatrics as a sponsor of our Livestream programs.

If you are not already subscribed to the Kopernik YouTube Channel, click on the subscribe link to get yourself connected.



Subscribe to Kopernik’s YouTube Channel

Until we can greet you back at Kopernik, we hope to see you on our YouTube channel.

Look Up…. Dream Big … and for now, keep wearing a mask.

Returning to the Moon: NASA’s Artemis Program Friday, March 57 pm Eastern Time

It has been nearly 50 years since Astronauts last set foot on the moon. NASA is committed to landing American astronauts, including the first woman and the next man, on the Moon. Through the agency’s Artemis lunar exploration program, NASA will use innovative new technologies and systems to explore more of the Moon than ever before. Then we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars. Patricia Moore, a Communication Strategist for NASA’s Artemis Program, will share NASA’s plans to return to the Moon and answer questions from the audience.