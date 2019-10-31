Kopernik Fossils and Rocks of Central NY

From Kopernik Observatory:

It is presented by Prof. Bruce Oldfield, of SUNY-Broome. Come learn about what fossils and rocks in our area tell us about our geologic history?

See the panel below for more information on the program.

After the program, if clear, look at the night sky through Kopernik’s telescopes.

That evening, Jupiter, Saturn, and a variety of Deep-Sky objects will be great targets to view.

If the sky is not clear, you will get a complimentary pass to return to Kopernik on a future Friday night.

You just can’t lose coming to Kopernik.

Prior to the program, Kopernik will hold a Family STEM Hour where the topic is Hovercrafts.

Bring the family to learn how hovercrafts work and build a hovercraft to take home

Admission for Kopernik’s Friday Night program is:

$5/adults; $3/ student or senior; $16 Family maximum

Free for Kopernik / ASTC members