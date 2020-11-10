Kopernik FNL Full Circle: Apollo 14 – 17 Nov. 13, 2020 8 PM

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

This Friday, you’ll get the chance to check out the rest of the Apollo story when Phil Cooper returns for his presentation Full Circle: Apollo 14 – 17. Phil has done a fantastic job with his previous Apollo presentations, including his Apollo 13: A Successful Failure, which is available on our YouTube Channel in case you missed it.



Phil has done a fantastic job with his previous Apollo presentations, including his Apollo 13: A Successful Failure, which is available on our YouTube Channel in case you missed it.

Full Circle: Apollo 14 – 17

Phil Cooper, Space Enthusiast, Amateur Astronomer, Friday, November 13, 2020 8 PM

Relive Americas’ final four Apollo missions to the moon though actual footage and Astronaut interviews. We will race around the moon in the “Rover”, kicking up dust and skirting craters. Explore with the first scientist on the moon and golf with our very first Astronaut. Experience firsthand a landing though the window of the Lunar Lander. Finally we will review what we have learned from our explorations, was it worth the cost, and discuss why we should return.

Black Holes on Black Friday

Roy Williams, Kopernik Educator November 27

There has been a lot of new things that we have learned about Black Holes recently so join us to enjoy a program on the universal harbinger of death: Black Holes. See a hands-on demonstration of how black holes work. Also, see the latest evidence that black holes are real including images of a real black hole!