Know Your Rights Workshop, Learn about Cell-Ed, Blog Updates, and more.

From the American Civic Association:

We've partnered with both PBS and Cell-Ed to bring you two valuable opportunities to take part in no matter where you are.

We continue to be here for you and to provide support during these times. The American Civic Association building is now open by appointment only. Make an appointment by calling (607) 723-9419. We will not let anyone into the building without an appointment.

For any questions, contact us at contact@americancivic.com or by calling (607) 723-9419.

Know Your Rights Workshop

Tuesday, July 7 at 11:30 am

We have a new workshop tomorrow, July 7, at 11:30 am! A Journey’s End attorney will talk with us about your rights in various situations. It’s the perfect place to get your questions answered and learn what your rights are no matter the situation. All are welcome to attend. This event is free as always!



Join with this link:

Citizenship

Process Workshop

Wednesday, July 15, 11:30 AM

If you or someone you know wants to know more about the citizenship process or has questions about the next steps to take, we encourage you to attend our next workshop! This event is free and open to all!

Join with this link:

Sign up for Cell-Ed

ell-Ed is a new, completely free program that offers free courses that you can do over the phone on your own time!

Improve your math skills, learn how to apply for citizenship, get COVID-19 information in various languages, improve time management, and so much more with these courses! Sign up for Cell-Ed to see the entire list of courses available. Share this resource with anyone who may be interested!

Sign up:

Call 646-736-4886

or go to newyork.cell-ed.com

(PIN code: 4886)