KNOW Theatre’s Playwrights and Artists Festival returns for 16th year

Binghamton’s premier showcase for original plays, the Playwrights & Artists Festival, will be back onstage for the 16thyear at KNOW Theatre in Binghamton from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1.

The concept is simple: KNOW Theatre artistic director Tim Gleason picks out three distinct artworks from local galleries or artists, and writers from around the U.S. submit their one-act plays inspired by those artworks.

This year’s artworks are J.W. Johnston’s “Traces – Mud Room,” Audrey Higgins’ “Folded” and Tom Haines’ “Someday My Prints Will Come.”

More than 90 plays were submitted this year and judged by a panel to be produced onstage.

Here is the schedule for the winners.

– Nov. 22 and Nov. 30: “Remembered” by John Mabey and “Seal Island” by John Patrick Bray, inspired by Johnston’s photo.

– Nov. 23 and Dec. 1: “Anyplace That’s Not Home” by John Shea and “The Model” by Judith Pratt, inspired by Higgins’ painting.

– Nov. 24 and Nov. 29: “A Big Ocean” by Arianna Rose and “Your Turn” by Judd Lear Silverman, inspired by Haines’ print.

The plays feature 16 actors in various roles. Providing original music for the festival are Tom Rasely, If Madrid and Adam Schultz.

After-show talkbacks with the artists, playwrights and musicians are planned throughout the weekend.

“What we do here is unique. I’ve never seen another theater do anything like it,” Gleason says. “People love to come and give their feedback about the plays. Sometimes that’s the only time we see them all year!”

All shows for the Playwrights & Artists Festival are at 8 p.m. Tickets at the door are $15 each night or $25 for a weekend pass to see all three performances.

KNOW Theatre is located at 74 Carroll St. in downtown Binghamton. For more information, go online to knowtheatre.org.