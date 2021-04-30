Kiwanis Club of Owego to broadcast 59th Annual Radio Day

From The Kiwanis Club:

Owego, NY – The Kiwanis Club of Owego is thrilled to be broadcasting its 59th Annual Radio Day on Saturday May 15, 2021, from 9AM to 5PM. Kiwanis members will become DJs for the day, taking over WEBO Your Hometown Station (98.5, 101.3, 105.1, 107.9 FM and 1330 AM). The live remote broadcast will come from the Owego Parkview at 145 Front Street, Owego, NY.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to help support non-profit youth-oriented programs in our community. The club provides support to Waterman Conservation Center, Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, Camp Ahwaga, VFW Summer Picnic and Children’s Christmas Party, the Owego and Candor High School Key Clubs, Owego Little League and Softball League, Owego Gymnastics, Ti-Ahwaga Players Youth Program, Tioga County Envirothon, Tioga United Way, Kamp Kiwanis, and the Tioga County Rural Ministry.

KIwanis Club of Owego is encouraging everyone to participate by making a donation to this event. Donations can be made in person or mailed to Owego Kiwanis, PO Box 335, Owego, NY 13827. Contributors will have their names and or businesses mentioned throughout the broadcast day.

In addition, the Kiwanis Club of Owego will also be collecting pantry supplies for the Tioga County Rural Ministry. Food donations may be dropped off at the Parkview during the event.

For more information, find us on Facebook: @owegokiwanisclub, or join us Thursdays at Noon at our current meeting location, the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center at 42 Delphine St., Owego.