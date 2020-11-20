Kiwanis Club of Owego is full of holiday spirit

From The Kiwanis Club of Owego:

Owego, NY – The Kiwanis Club of Owego has several activities planned to share the holiday spirit with the community. As in past years, the club will be sponsoring a family through the Tioga County Rural Ministry. Gifts are donated by members and the club provides a gift card for the holiday meal. The Club has also “adopted” the gazebo in the Court House Square. Members will gather to decorate with lights and other ornaments on Saturday, November 28th at 10:00 AM, in anticipation of the Village of Owego switching on all the lights on the first Friday in December. The Club also has a tree at the Tioga County Historical Society’s Annual O Tannenbaum Holiday Display, 110 Front Street, Owego.

To help with holiday shopping, the club is currently conducting a “Christmas Made Easy” raffle. Tickets can be purchased from any club member. Need an elegant yet inexpensive gift for a teacher, bus driver, neighbor, or boss? Stop in at VanHorn Jewelers or Community Bank in Owego to get a beautiful pewter Kiwanis Ornament featuring the Front St. business district of Owego, with free engraving at VanHorn’s. Gourmet nuts are always a great gift and are available at Community Bank.

For more information, find us on Facebook: @owegokiwanisclub, or join us Thursdays at Noon at our current meeting location, the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center at 42 Delphine St., Owego.