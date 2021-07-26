Kiwanis Club of Owego honors Owego Police Department

Owego, NY – The Kiwanis Club of Owego Foundation will hold its 26th Annual Golf Tournament at The Links at Hiawatha Landing on Wednesday July 28, 2021.

This tournament funds $4,000 in scholarships awarded by the Foundation to high school seniors in Owego and Candor each year.

In a normal year, Owego Kiwanis would honor law enforcement officers during law enforcement week in May.

This year in conjunction with the golf tournament they will be recognizing the service that Owego Police Department provides for residents of the Village of Owego.

They will specifically honor Officer Pike and his canine partner Maggie for all their efforts to deter criminal activities in the Village of Owego, at the conclusion of the dinner following the tournament at approximately 6:30 PM.

For information on how to participate, or join a Kiwanis club, visit kiwanis.org, find us on Facebook: @owegokiwanisclub, or join us Thursdays at Noon at Parkview Hotel on Front Street.