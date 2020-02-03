KidBess at 6 on the Square

From 6 on the Square:

Binghamton-based musician KidBess with members of her trio, The Magic Ring, will make their 6 On The Square debut at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

KidBess (a.k.a. Bess Greenberg) is a musical and visual artist based in Binghamton. Recognized for passionate performance, textured vocals and open-hearted lyrics, she performs on upright bass and guitar.

She previously performed with The Falconers and Milkweed, debuting as a solo performer in 2016 and forming KidBess & The Magic Ring in 2017.

Last year, KidBess spent four months traveling Europe, writing new material, photographing and performing for the first time in Italy, Denmark and England. Her new three-song acoustic EP, “Imagine to be Real,” was written in Italy and recorded in Denmark

Learn more online at www.kidbess.com.

Tickets for the Feb. 8 show are $15 in advance or $18 at the door; purchase online at 6onthesquare.org or call 607-843-OTS6 (6876) to make a reservation. Doors open one hour before the start of the performance.

Coming up at 6OTS

Performing this winter and spring are Carolann Solebello and Joe Iadanza (Feb. 15), Jon Pousette-Dart (Feb. 22), Jay Ungar and Molly Mason (March 6), Martyn Joseph (March 20), David Francey (April 4), Bill Staines (April 18), Rod Abernethy (April 25), Tannahill Weavers (May 2), Vance Gilbert (May 16) and North Sea Gas (June 5).

Art exhibit shows Wilcox’s work

Through Feb. 8, 6OTS will display a selection of artwork from Chenango County artist Francis Wilcox. The Oxford native and retired Oxford High School music teacher also conducts the Oxford Community Band, and he has exhibited his artwork at venues around the region.

6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.