Karen A. Jones joins Binghamton University as vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Karen A. Jones began her new role as Binghamton University’s first vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion Thursday, June 25. The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion was created from the Binghamton University Road Map strategic plan to support the development and implementation of initiatives that create a welcoming campus climate that spreads fundamental respect for everyone.

Jones, who earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Buffalo State College and her doctorate from the University at Buffalo, has worked in both corporate and higher education environments, always focusing on the mission of the institution.

Most recently the chief diversity officer at SUNY Buffalo State College, she has also gained experience in civil rights compliance, equity initiatives and human resources strategies at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, St. John Fisher College and SUNY Brockport. Her experience in the corporate settings includes with Lifetime Healthcare Companies: Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“Karen has the expertise and experience to further the advancement of equity and inclusion efforts for our students, faculty and staff,” said President Harvey Stenger. “She brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to our campus.”

“My hope is to showcase the work that’s being done at Binghamton because a lot of work has been done,” Jones said. “I hope to continue to highlight the relationships that we have in addition to pulling school diversity directors together so we can strategize and utilize our resources as one.”

Jones, who plans listening tours with multiple constituencies, looks to partner with them. “I keep thinking about writing a piece and my theme is: ‘A house divided cannot stand’ and together we will continue to build upon a campus community where everyone can thrive — where not only students can feel supported, but one where our colleagues can continue to feel supported — where they have the resources to be successful.”

The key to her work, she said, is for everyone to focus on the mission of the institution: to educate students who will be successful following graduation. “How we make sure our students are thriving, not surviving, in the classroom as well as outside is key,” Jones said. “What also was attractive about coming to Binghamton was the opportunity to engage with students. I am a student affairs professional at heart, and I savor my relationships with students.

“I want Binghamton University to be viewed as an institution that continues to value diversity and is well respected for its continued work to address diversity. Nothing is broken here, but how do we further position the work that’s being done. If we think about the mission of the institution and focus on that, that’s how we come together.”