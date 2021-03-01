Junior League of Binghamton Woman of Achievement 2020-21

From The Junior League of Binghamton:

The Junior League of Binghamton, Inc. proudly announces that the 2020-2021 Woman of Achievement honoree through the Broome County Status of Women Council is Faith Vavra. She also received the JLB’s lifetime achievement award, the Watrous Silver Bowl Award, in June 2020.

In her twenty years of service to the Junior League—not only here in Binghamton but in Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, and Colorado Springs as well—Faith brought tenacity, intelligence, and passion to every conversation. She understands the inter connectivity of the community and our economy, often leveraging the strength of strong organizational partnerships and executive relationships to generate measurable economic development locally. She’s a woman who knows how to get things done, and when she saw a chance to bring her skills in support of our biggest project to date, she jumped in wholeheartedly.

In 2019, Faith’s guidance and leadership directly contributed to achieving several pivotal milestones in the construction of the Junior League of Binghamton’s community impact project, the Kopernik Science Park. She brought stakeholders to the table to launch a planning team for Broome County’s first STEM Trail, she rallied the troops and taught us all a thing or two about advocating for a cause with State legislators, and she brought our community together to celebrate our groundbreaking with all the pomp and circumstance it deserved. Because of Faith, our project was completed October 2020, and we will be forever grateful to her for this!

Faith holds positions in public and non-profit offices across the county. She recently served in the role of Deputy District Director with the office of Anthony Brindisi and the 22nd NYS Congressional District. Previously, she held professional positions as the Secretary to the Deputy County Executive of Broome County, the Director of Programs for the Victim Assistance Center of Akron, Ohio, and an adjunct instructor of criminal justice at SUNY Broome. She holds a Masters of Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina and a Masters of Public Administration from Troy University. She serves on too many non-profit boards to count, as a FEMA Public Information Officer, as a business mentor to high school students, and is a published textbook author.