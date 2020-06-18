Juneteenth 2020- Jubilee: Binghamton Celebrates 155 years of Jubilation!

From the Binghamton Juneteenth Committee:

Binghamton NY, – Flag raising ceremony Friday June 19th 2020 at 10:00 AM at Binghamton City Hall, 38 Hawley St., Binghamton. Juneteenth Celebration slated for June 17-20, 2020 -The Binghamton Juneteenth Committee would like to announce plans for a 2020 virtual celebration that will span the week of June 17-20, 2020. The Juneteenth committee is determined to show that not even a pandemic can stop the celebration of the 155th year of our liberation, as black folks living in the United States of America.

About Binghamton Juneteenth Committee: While Juneteenth has been celebrated for 155 years by African Americans; it is a celebration that often is missed in the year by many Americans. June 19, 1865 is when the last vestige of enslaved or sharecropping blacks learned that then president Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation. This proclamation freed all people from the scourge of enslavement and sharecropping style servitude. Unfortunately, sharecropping lasted well into the 1960’s & 70’s. Despite that, African Americans all over the country take to the streets, parks and watering holes to celebrate with food,music and entertainment; as we honor our own freedom and successes since 1865.

The Binghamton Juneteenth committee is committed to keeping this tradition alive and well here in Broome county; even as we navigate the challenges associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Bighamton Juneteenth is a 3-day virtual celebration! We have worked to include the same information and access to local resources through our local partner organizations. Exclusive to this year’s celebration, 2020 Juneteenth “Fun Packs” which can be picked up at the BC Urban League’s new location 85 Walnut St. Binghamton NY 13905. We want everyone at home to enjoy activities together while they watch performances on our Facebook live. A variety of programming is scheduled.