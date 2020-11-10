Joint statement from Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds & Finance Committee Chair Steve Flagg regarding the County Executive’s 2021 Proposed Budget

“After careful review and consideration of the County Executive’s proposed budget, the Finance Committee has decided to recommend no changes. We support the programs and initiatives that are funded in this proposal. We have some reservations as to whether or not all of the revenues that support the proposed plan will actually come to fruition due to the pandemic. The Budget will have to be carefully monitored as 2021 unfolds and we will continue to work with the County Executive and Director of Management and Budget to take quick remedial action should that be warranted.”

The budget, which includes a tax cut for Broome County residents, was unanimously approved (15-Ayes, 0-Nays) by the Legislature at tonight’s Special Session.