Joint Landowners Coalition of New York Endorses George Phillips for Congress

From the office of George Phillips, Candidate for Congress:

I am honored to announce the endorsement of the Joint Landowners Coalition of New York (JLCNY) — an organization whose membership reached 77,000 members.

Dan Fitzsimmons, President of the JLCNY said, “In 2010 as candidate for Congress against Congressman Maurice Hinchey, George spoke out strongly in support of natural gas drilling at the EPA hearing in Binghamton.

He nearly defeated Hinchey in that race under the old district lines in a district that had 43,000 more registered Democrats.

George has continued his support for landowners through spearheading an effort to ensure passage of the “Defense of Property Rights Act” that would allow landowners to sue Governor Cuomo in Federal Court for denying New Yorkers mineral rights. Despite George’s tremendous efforts, the legislation came up short in the last session of Congress. Passing the “Defense of Property Rights Act” will be a top priority of George when elected to Congress.”

The mission of the JLCNY is to foster, promote, advance, and protect the common interests of the people and communities as they pertain to land, royalty and mineral rights through education and best environmental practices.

I am proud to continue to stand with this outstanding organization that includes some of our finest citizen advocates.

JLCNY members have shown tremendous leadership in hundreds of town meetings across our region and making our case to elected leaders in Albany and Washington.

They have courageously fought for property rights and the economic future of our state while always maintaining environmental concerns.

I am confident that the thousands of members of the JLCNY in our district will support us in the Primary and General Elections and encourage friends and neighbors to do the same.

To see the full statement from the JLCNY click here.

Help us keep the momentum going and make a donation by clicking here.

Thank you!

George Phillips: Candidate for Congress (NY 22)