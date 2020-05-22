Join us tonight – Friday May 22, 7:30 PM for Kopernik Observatory’s very first YouTube Livestream!

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

This is going to be HISTORIC!

We have really missed having you come up to Kopernik for our Friday Night Public Programs. So we are bringing our Friday night programs to you. We are kicking off the first Livestream program on our YouTube Channel. Click on the link below to launch your favorite browser and get to the Kopernik Observatory YouTube Channel. Once you are there, click on the Subscribe button. When you see the Live button on the left hand side of your dashboard, click on it and you be able to join us. We are also planning additional Friday Night programs throughout the summer.

Kopernik YouTube Channel

Our Livestream will start at 7:30 PM and will feature Kopernik Educator and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Tish Bresee. Tish will give us a preview of the historic SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo 2 mission that is scheduled to launch next week. Check out the panel below for more details.

We will also be Livestreaming the launch itself, currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at 4:30 PM. We’ll send out more info on that event as we get closer to the launch date.

Come join other Kopernik supporters and celebrate this historic mission.