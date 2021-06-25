Join Us, Tomorrow, June 26 – Flashes & Specks: A Poetry Reading by Diane R. Wiener

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tomorrow, June 26, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern), Diane R. Wiener will read from her new poetry chapbook, Flashes & Specks, at TAC, in the gallery located at 179 Front Street, in Owego. The reading can also be accessed on:

About Flashes & Specks
Flashes & Specks features themes of loss and grief, survival and resilience, family and friendship, equity and justice, Disability and Neuroqueer ecologies, and magic and mysticism. Additional InformationTo get additional details about the event, click HERE. Books will be available for purchase and signing on the day of the event.

