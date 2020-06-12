From the United Way of Broome County, Inc:

WHAT: Sweat it Out Saturday with United Way of Broome County’s Emerging Leader Society

Join United Way of Broome County’s Emerging Leader Society for Sweat it Out Saturday: a virtual exercise class led by ELS’s very own Catherine Aranda.



The small $10 registration fee will be going directly towards the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. 100% of all funds raised will be allocated to local community-based organizations working to help those affected by COVID-19.



WHEN: Saturday, June 20th at 11am



WHERE: Zoom Meeting



HOW: To register, go to https://www.uwbroome.org/elssignup/. A unique link will be sent through email to attend the virtual exercise class. Registration ends June 18th

.