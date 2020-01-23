Join the Check it Challenge Saturday the 25th at the Oakdale Mall

UHS will join with Weis Markets and the American Heart Association  in a Heart Healthy event, on Saturday January 25th,  at the Oakdale Mall from 10 am – 2 pm.  

This very popular event includes several community vendors, live demonstrations such as Zumba and Karate, and free grocery bag raffles.  

UHS staff will be offering  blood pressure  checks  and providing information on the Check, Change, Control” program.  

Through the Check It! Challenge, which runs from February 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020, the American Heart Association (AHA) and UHS are encouraging individuals, community organizations, and employers throughout the region to focus on improving blood pressure in the Check It! Challenge.

Commit to Check your blood pressure at least twice a month, Change to healthier habits, and Control your blood pressure.

For more information go to https://ccctracker.com/UHS

