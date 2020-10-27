Join Councilwoman Angela Riley Oct. 27 for an important hearing on the 2021 Budget

From the office of Councilwoman Angela Riley:

Will you take some time to join me for the City of Binghamton’s annual public hearing on the budget tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, at 5:15 pm?

The annual budget hearing is the only opportunity for the public to speak directly to the entire Binghamton City Council about the 2021 budget before its final adoption.

As the 3rd District Councilwoman, I will be there, and I hope you will be, too.

This year’s budget hearing will be held online as a videoconference in the interest of public health. There are several ways you can participate or follow along with the proceedings.

Getting Involved:

Please sign up now to join the event: The public hearing on October 27 is your last and most direct chance to tell us about your budget priorities for the 2021 City of Binghamton budget. I encourage you to register in advance using this weblink.

Public comment is limited to 5 minutes per person.

If you would like to speak during the public hearing. You may email your comments before the meeting to clerk@cityofbinghamton.com or call in via telephone at (607) 772-7101.

I hope to see you tomorrow, October 27, at the 2021 Budget hearing!

Sincerely,



Angela Riley, Minority Leader

Binghamton City Council