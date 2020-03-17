Johnson City Village Hall will be closed to the public starting March 17th

From The Village of Johnson City:

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Johnson City Village Hall will be closed to the public. Village Hall will be staffed to accommodate phone calls, emails, etc.



Police/Fire Response

During this time, police and fire response will still be in operation, but special precautions will be taken when dealing with suspected coronavirus contact situations. The fire department will be closed to the public until further notice.

Village Hall Meetings



Until April 10, 2020 all public meetings at Village Hall will be limited to body members, essential Village Hall staff, and those with specific business with the bodies.

Mayor Deemie is asking the residents of the Village to follow all recommendations necessary to reduce any potential spread of coronavirus.

Please stay safe and healthy. Every service of Johnson City is available by phone, online or by email. You can find all the information on the Village’s website by going to http://www.villageofjc.com/ .