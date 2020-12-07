Johnson City Police & Wal-Mart Shop-With-A-Cop

From The Johnson City Police Department:

On Saturday December 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM The Johnson City Police in partnership with the Johnson City Wal-Mart will host their first Christmas Shop-With-A-Cop event. After the Johnson City Police Association received a generous grant for Community Policing from Wal-Mart, a portion of that grant was set aside to fund this event.

Five children who live in Johnson City have been selected by officers to join unformed officers of the Johnson City Police at Wal-Mart on the date listed above. Each child will receive a gift card and then be escorted by officers through the store as they enjoy this unique shopping experience. Any questions about the event can be directed to Ptl Joshua Bilek.