Johnson City police reform committee asking for community to fill out Police Reform Survey

From the Johnson City Police Department:

As part of the police reform collaborative, the Johnson City police reform committee is asking for the Johnson City community to assist us with gathering information to help us strengthen positive relationships with the Johnson City Police Department.

Community members can help by taking our brief survey at the following link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/jcpolice2021

The link can also be found on the JCPD website at www.jcnypd.org as well as on the Johnson City PD Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

The survey will be available through February 15th.