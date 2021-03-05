Johnson City Police Department seeking qualified candidates

From The Johnson City Police Department:

The Johnson City Police Department is looking for qualified candidates to take the upcoming police exam. Applicant numbers have been declining in recent years so we do not want any interested qualified candidates to miss the sign up deadline of March 24th. We are especially encouraging minority applicants to sign up, as we are looking to increase the diversity of our department.

Applicants that sign up for the exam can cross file for other law enforcement agencies in Broome County as well.

For more information on qualifications, how to sign up, and the benefits of the job, interested individuals can visit our website at

jcnypd.org/take-the-test