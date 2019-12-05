Johnson City Parade street closures

The Johnson City Holiday Parade is tonight at 7:00 PM.

The following street closures will go into effect after 6:30 PM:

Main Street between Carhart Ave and Baldwin St

Lester Ave between Main St and CFJ Blvd

N. Arch Street between Main St and Brown St

N. Broad Street between Carlton St and Brown St

Brocton St between N. Arch St and Plymouth St

Main Street traffic will be detoured using Baldwin Street and Grand Avenue.

Streets adjacent to the parade route will have restrictions.

Parking will not be permitted on Main Street along the parade route after 5PM until the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicles parked in violation after 5:00 PM will be subject to tow away at the owner’s expense.

Secondary streets in the area will be congested by parade goers, therefore please seek alternate routes and make any appropriate changes in travel.

Wilson Hospital will be accessible from the south via Floral Avenue to Baldwin St or from the west via Main St (NYS Route 17C) to Baldwin St.