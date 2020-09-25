Johnson City – Hydrant Flushing

From The Village of Johnson City Water Department:

The Village of Johnson City Water Department will be flushing hydrants weekdays between 10:00 PM and 6:30 AM beginning Sunday, September 27, 2020 through Friday, October 16, 2020.

This process is necessary to ensure the proper operation of the hydrants and to flush the water system to remove any sediment that may be present within the water mains.

During the flushing operations you may experience fluctuations in pressure and/or discolored water. The condition is temporary and does not pose a health hazard. If you experience discolored water, run your cold water tap until it clears up. During periods of discoloration postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears.

For more information, contact the Johnson City Water Department at 607-797-2523.