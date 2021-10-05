Johnson City – Hydrant Flushing

From The Village of Johnson City Water Department:

The Village of Johnson City Water Department will be flushing hydrants on the following days

between 10:00 PM and 6:30 AM Oct 3rd thru oct 7th in the following areas:



• Oct 3rd Fairmont Park and Westover Areas South of the Railroad Tracks

• Oct 4th Between Overbrook Rd and Harry L Dr from Valley Plaza to Reynolds Rd

• Oct 5th From the Rt 201 Bridge east to St Charles St between the Railroad Tracks and Corliss Ave

• Oct 6th From Hudson St to Lester Ave between the North Railroad Tracks and South Railroad Tracks

• Oct 7th From Lester Ave to the Village Line in the areas of Endicott Ave, Cleveland Ave, Ave A, Ave B,

and Laurel Ave

Oct 10th thru Oct 14th

• To Be Released October 7

Oct 17th thru Oct 21nd

• To Be Released October 14



This process is necessary to ensure the proper operation of the hydrants and to flush the water

system to remove any sediment that may be present within the water mains.

During the flushing operations you may experience fluctuations in pressure and/or discolored water.

The condition is temporary and does not pose a health hazard. If you experience discolored water, run your

cold water tap until it clears up. During periods of discoloration postpone washing clothes and limit your

use of hot water until the cold water clears.

For more information, contact the Johnson City Water Department at 607-797-2523.