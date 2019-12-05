Johnson City Holiday Parade Thursday night

From: The Village of Johnson City

The Johnson City Business and Professional Women’s Holiday parade will be held on Thursday, December



5, 2019. The parade will start at 7:00pm and last for approximately 1½ hours.

The parade route will begin at Your Home Public Library, follow Main Street to the Arch Street Bridge and finally ending at the JC

Senior Citizens Center on Brocton Street.

Residents are reminded that Main Street will be closed to traffic

from the Johnson City – Binghamton line to Arch Street beginning at 6:45pm until the end of the parade.



On-street parking on Main Street will be prohibited beginning at 5:30pm until the end of the parade. Starting

at 6pm, access to Laurel Street will be limited until the end of the parade.