Joe Jencks to perform online concert for 6 On The Square

From 6 On The Square:

With in-person concerts on hold for the foreseeable future, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert featuring folk singer/songwriter Joe Jencks at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

Jencks is an internationally touring musician, award-winning songwriter and celebrated vocalist known for his performances of musical beauty, social consciousness and spiritual exploration. A 20-year veteran of the international folk circuit, he has released 15 CDs that merge his lyric baritone, conservatory training, Irish roots and working-class upbringing for musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit.

Jencks’ most recent solo CD — “The Forgotten: Recovered Treasures From The Pen of Si Kahn” — contains 14 previously unrecorded songs from American folk legend Si Kahn. Jencks recorded the CD in Canada with producer Ken Whiteley, and the collection of songs represents a return to his more traditional folk roots in both theme and musical styles. Celebrating the lost legends of hard-working people from New England textile mills to Appalachian coal mining towns, from the Civil Rights movement to forgotten industrial towns in the Midwest. “The Forgotten” shines a light on the lives of people whose experiences still need to be told and remembered.

Jencks’ 2017 release, “Poets, Philosophers, Workers & Wanderers,” debuted at #1 on the International Folk DJ Chart, also garnering recognition for #1 song and #1 artist. The record spent eight weeks at #1 on Sirius XM Radio’s Americana Chart. With arrangements that blend sparse acoustic performances with Copeland-like orchestral tapestries, and encompass Celtic, blues and traditional folk styles, “Poets” reflects the depth of Jencks’ musical knowledge and diversity of influences. Guest artists included Ysaye Barnwell (Sweet Honey In The Rock), Cathy Fink, Harpeth Rising, Tret Fure, Reggie Harris, Edie Carey and Jon Carroll.

A co-founder and a vocal arranger for the harmony trio Brother Sun, Jencks is also in demand as an arranger with over 30 appearances as a guest vocalist on various studio recordings. For more information, visit www.joejencks.com.

Tickets for the Sept. 11 online concert are $18 (plus $2 service fee); purchase online at 6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show on Zoom.

Upcoming live streamed online concerts: Saturday, November 7 – Greg Greenway; and on Saturday, December 19 – Heather Pierson’s Charlie Brown themed Christmas concert.

6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford