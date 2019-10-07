From 6 on the Square:

Joe Jencks returns to 6 On The Square with heartfelt folk

Acclaimed folk singer/songwriter Joe Jencks will return to 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

Jencks is a 20-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and celebrated vocalist based in Chicago.

Merging conservatory training with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing, he delivers engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit.

He penned several songs that have been No. 1 in the folk charts, including “The Lady of the Harbor” with the harmony trio Brother Sun.

From festivals such as Falcon Ridge, Kerrville, Mariposa and Old Songs to venues like Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, Jencks is noted for his baritone voice, social consciousness and spiritual exploration.

On the stage, in the studio or in the classroom, Jencks applies conservatory training to contemporary genres, bridging styles and techniques.

He has won numerous songwriting awards and is also highly regarded as a song interpreter.

Jencks’ latest album, “Poets, Philosophers, Workers & Wanderers,” was released in 2017 to critical acclaim.

It spent several weeks at No. 1 on Sirius XM’s Americana Chart and was also the No. 1 album on the Folk DJ Chart for that month, with four songs in the top 10.

“Poets, Philosophers, Workers & Wanderers” honors Jencks’ mentor and friend Pete Seeger with the title track, and the songs explore human experiences from love and triumph to tragedy and transformation.

The album features largely original songs influenced by Celtic, blues, jazz and traditional American folk styles, interspersed with a handful of carefully chosen covers.

In addition to his performance work, Jencks’ skills as a vocal harmony arranger are in demand.

With over 30 appearances as a guest vocalist and arranger on various studio recordings, he brings a rich sound to the work of other artists.

Learn more online at joejencks.com.

Tickets for the Oct. 11 show are $15; purchase online at 6onthesquare.org or call 607-843-OTS6 (6876) to make a reservation.

Doors open one hour before the start of the performance.

Fiber art show

Through Nov. 23 at 6OTS, Binghamton-based fiber artist Kirk Madsen will exhibit a collection of decorative fiber art that uses batik and Japanese Shibori techniques Always in state of experimentation, Madsen often turns to traditional and non-traditional tools such as PVC pipes, surgical hemostats, artificial sinew, bees wax, wood and metal blocks, and traditional tjantings to create his pieces.

This fall at 6OTS

Coming up are Crys Matthews (Oct. 19), Pesky J. Nixon (Oct. 26), Kristen Graves and Karyn Oliver (Nov. 2), Ellis Paul (Nov. 16), Tracy Grammer (Nov. 23), Wynotte Sisters (Dec. 8), and “A Very Slambovian Christmas” with the Slambovian Underground (Dec. 15)

6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.