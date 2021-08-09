Job fair in Owego Wednesday

OWEGO, NY- Broome-Tioga BOCES, in cooperation with Tioga County Rural Ministry, is conducting a job fair/information event beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at 143 North Avenue, Owego (Tioga County Rural Ministry office).

The fair is specifically designed to fill teacher aide positions at our West Learning Center in Apalachin.

More specifically, we are looking for energetic, caring individuals to join our team at the Tioga Learning Center (next door to Apalachin Elementary School) as a teacher aide.

Teacher aides work with students and perform additional tasks to support teachers in creating a safe environment where students can learn.

Our ideal candidate is conscientious, responsive, reliable and a team player.