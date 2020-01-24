JLCNY Opposes Permanent Hydraulic Fracturing Ban in New York

From the Joint Landowners Coalition of New York:

BINGHAMTON – January 23, 2020 – The Joint Landowners Coalition of New York issued the following press release in response to Governor Cuomo’s proposed permanent ban on hydraulic fracturing:

Dan Fitzsimmons, President of the Joint Landowners Coalition of New York said:

It would be unwise for Governor Cuomo to hamstring future administrations that will be called upon to make energy decisions for New York. It is impossible to predict the long term energy future of this State, changing energy needs and emerging technologies.

There will be innovations in energy that have not yet been imagined. New York should take appropriate actions to promote clean air and clean water through all available technologies and resources.

But, it would be a mistake to limit our future energy options with a permanent ban on hydraulic fracturing.

We must ensure that our State and Nation’s electricity is affordable, reliable, safe, secure and clean and that it can be produced from all domestic sources, including renewable sources.

Governor Cuomo, please do not jeopardize our long term energy future.

About The Joint Landowners Coalition of New York The mission of The Joint Landowners Coalition of New York (JLCNY) is to foster, promote, advance and protect the common interest of the people as it pertains to natural gas development though education and best environmental practices. JLCNY gathers and provides factual, objective information about safe and responsible natural gas development to landowners and community members.