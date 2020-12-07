Jingles, the Ultimate Selfless Elf, invites you to participate his first ever Selfless Elf Advent Calendar

From the Food Bank of the Southern Tier:

ELMIRA, NY – Now through December 25, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and Jingles, the

Ultimate Selfless Elf, are challenging the community to spread the holiday spirit during the 2020

Selfless Elf Advent Calendar.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us and has caused many of us to change our plans.

However, I hope that this year’s Selfless Elf event, sponsored by Wegmans, will allow us to

connect as a community and remind ourselves what this season is truly about,” said Natasha

Thompson, Food Bank President & CEO.



This year, the Food Bank has created a special advent calendar filled with seasonal selfless

activities. Some of the days, participants will be challenged with a selfless act. Other days, the

activity will be filled with fun.



The community can learn more and sign up for the free month-long event by visiting

www.SelflessElf5K.org. When participants sign up, they will receive a daily email reminder filled

with details about that day’s activity.



“Thank you for all that you do for our neighbors in need, and for joining us in our mission to build

and sustain hunger-free communities throughout the Southern Tier. From all of us here at the

Food Bank, happy holidays,” shared Thompson.



ABOUT THE FOOD BANK OF THE SOUTHERN TIER

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier distributes food to people struggling with hunger through a

network of 165 food pantries, meal programs, shelters and other hunger relief agencies in Broome,

Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The Food Bank also directly serves

people in need through the BackPack Program and Mobile Food Pantry Program. Through

advocacy, education and community partnerships, the Food Bank’s vision is to create a future

without hunger for everyone in the Southern Tier. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is a member

of Feeding America and a regional agency of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester, and

was named the 2017 Food Bank of the Year.