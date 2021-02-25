Jim Seward joins Community Foundation of Otsego County Board

From the Community Foundation of Otsego County:

The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Otsego County (CFOC) welcomes a well-known and widely respected new member – Mr. Jim Seward, a longtime political force as well as a long term resident of the Otsego County village of Milford.

Mr. Seward says, “As the State Senator for Otsego County and the surrounding region for 34 years, my top priority has always been to work hard and collaborate with others to improve the quality of life for all those who live, work and are raising a family in this wonderful area. For me, it is personal. Both my wife, Cindy, and I are lifelong residents of Otsego County and chose to stay here, raise our family here and now have grandchildren here in this special place. I believe in the mission of the Community Foundation of Otsego County and, although a relatively new organization, it has already done much to nurture progress and improve the lives of local residents in these challenging times. I consider serving as a member of the Board of Directors to be a natural extension of my previous service to the people of Otsego County and our region.”

Harry Levine, president of the CFOC Board of Directors says, “We are delighted Jim chose to join our board. His insight, experience, and knowledge of our community will be invaluable as we build CFOC into a significant resource for positive change in Otsego County.”

Mr. Seward joins the CFOC board which includes: Lou Allstadt, David Bliss, Alan Donovan, Faith Gay, Gary Herzig, Donna Johnson, Patricia Kennedy, Harry Levine, Sarah Manchester, Andrew Marietta, Robert Schlather, Candice Shannon, Tom Simpson, Patricia Smith, and Scott White.