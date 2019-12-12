JCC Quingo game night fundraiser

From the Binghamton JCC- The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton is hosting its first-ever Quingo Game Night fundraising event on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the JCC, located at 500 Clubhouse Road in Vestal.

Cost is $20 per person, with a max of 8 people per team.

There will be hot dogs, beer, wine, and other light refreshments available for purchase.

Reservations are requested and can be made via email with Marley Vavra at marleyv@binghamtonjcc.org.

The entire community is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Quingo is run locally by radio personality Barbara Fox.

The game combines elements of bingo, trivia, and minute-to-win-it games.

Each team receives a bingo board, where they record their answers to trivia questions – every answer the team gets right ounts towards a possible bingo.

Teams that have bingo by the end of the round then compete in a minute-to-win-it game to determine the winner.

The contributions from Quingo Game Night go to the JCC’s Early Childhood Center.

The ECC is a place that “provides a warm and caring environment where children explore, experiment, play, grow, and learn to ask questions.”

Programming is offered for infants through age 5, including full day daycare and preschool, art and physical education classes, and Universal Pre-Kindergarten.

“The proceeds go towards items needed in the classrooms that create an overall better environment for the children,” according to ECC Assistant Director, Nichole McMillen.

Funds raised will be used to buy manipulative toys for the classrooms’ stations and supplies for other enriching activities.