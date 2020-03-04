JC Police launches 2020 Autism Awareness T-Shirt fundraiser

From The Johnson City Police Association:

The Johnson City Police Association has launched the 2020 Autism Awareness T-Shirt fundraiser ahead of April, Autism Awareness Month. This is our 3rd annual Autism event.

The members of the Johnson City Police Association recognize the need to raise awareness to support, advocate, educate, accept, understand, & to love those diagnosed with autism.

All proceeds go to Alive With Autism, an amazing local non-profit who provides support for individuals and families with Autism in our community.

Shirts are $15/ea. Adult and youth sizes are available.

Order Deadline: Saturday, April 4th, 2020

Shipping options available. The PBA will also host a designated shirt pick up at the JCPD on Wednesday April 22nd from 4:30-7:30pm at Johnson City Police Headquarters.

Any questions can be directed to Ptl. Joshua Bilek

jbilek@jcpolice.com

https://jcautismawareness2020.itemorder.com/sale