JC appoints new high school principal

JOHNSON CITY, NY- The Johnson City Central School District is pleased to announce Middle School Assistant Principal Fred Deinhardt has been appointed as the new high school principal.

The board of education approved the new appointment at its August 10 meeting.

Deinhardt has served as an assistant principal since 2018 and has roots that run deep at JC.

He began his career at JC Schools 20 years ago as a physical education teacher and coached various sports, including girls basketball, girls softball and varsity football.

“I am confident Mr. Deinhardt will do an amazing job in his new role and look forward to having him lead our high school team,” said Superintendent Eric Race.