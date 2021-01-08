January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

From the Crime Victim’s Assistance Center:

Binghamton, NY: Each year, the Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC) recognizes and holds events to shine a light on human trafficking in our area. Broome County sees cases of human trafficking and child sexual exploitation more than one might think.

Obviously, this year our events will be a little different and held virtually. We hope you’ll join us for the following educational events:

January 8, 2021 Helping the Health Care Community Recognize the Signs of Human Trafficking

January 15, 2021 Beauty From Ashes: A Human Trafficking Survivor’s Story

January 22, 2021 Human Trafficking in the United States

January 29, 2021 Awareness and Prevention of Human Trafficking in Our Schools

Each event begins at 7 PM.

Please contact endthetrafficking@gmail.com for the Zoom link and with any questions about the event. This event is national and is intended for viewers ages 14 yrs and older. This event will require access to internet and WiFi. Zoom meeting ID: 88456559776; Passcode: 328226