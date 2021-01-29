January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

From the Broome County Health Department:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the Southern Tier urges women to get screened for cervical cancer. The CSP is supported with funds from the State of New York and offers screening to women ages 40 and older without insurance. New York State data shows women without health insurance are less likely to get some life-saving preventive care services, like cancer screenings.

“Our program can help close the cervical cancer screening gap for women without insurance,”

said Carrie Horton, CSP Program Coordinator. “According to the most recent New York State data (2016), about 71% of women without insurance have had a Pap test within the past three years, compared to roughly 88% of women with health insurance.”

This screening gap puts women without insurance at higher risk for cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is most often found in women who rarely get screened or have never been screened.

“Some women are at higher risk for cervical cancer. Women who smoke are about twice as likely to get cervical cancer compared to non-smokers, and cervical cancer is more often found in women over the age of 30. We encourage women not to delay their screening and to talk to their doctor or call the Cancer Services Program,” said Horton.

Unlike many other cancers, cervical cancer can be prevented. Screening tests can help prevent cervical cancer by finding the cells that lead to cancer. Those cells can then be removed before cancer starts. Screening can also find cancer early, when treatment may be most effective.

Cervical cancer does not usually have symptoms in the beginning, which makes regular screening the key to an early diagnosis.

The Community Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) program works to increase access for cancer screenings. The CPiA team works with employers on adopting policies to include paid time off for cancer screenings. Paid time off benefits alleviate significant barriers to cancer screenings. In fact, employees with this benefit are more likely to get screened for cancer than employees without paid time off.

“Employers can play an important role in increasing life-saving cancer screenings for employees” said Mary McFadden, CPiA Program Coordinator. “Adopting a policy allows employees to take time off from work and get cancer screenings can reduce health care costs related to cancer and improve work force health.”

In addition, most cervical cancers are caused by the human papilloma virus, or HPV. Being

vaccinated against HPV can also prevent cervical cancer, as well as other cancers. The HPV vaccine prevents more than 90% of cancers caused by HPV. The CPiA program also works to increase community knowledge about the HPV vaccine.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to keep yourself safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic” said McFadden. “By vaccinating against HPV and attending recommended cancer screenings, you’re taking action against cancer and keeping yourself healthy.”

For more information about risk factors for cervical cancer, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/cancer/cervical/. To find a Cancer Services Program in your community, call the Cancer Services Program of the Southern Tier at (607) 778-3900. For information about insurance options, visit the New York State of Health: The Official Health

Plan Marketplace at http://info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/ or call 1-855-355-5777.