“Invite to Life” TAC’s July Exhibition by Jessica Petrylak

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga County, NY: Jessica Petrylak’s solo exhibition, invite to life, will open on Friday, July 2, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council (TAC), 179 Front Street, Owego.

Petrylak states: My “work revolves around the retrieval of childhood memory through the eyes of a millennial. These memories are pulled from experiences in both the physical and digital realm. This body of work [displayed in invite to life] relates to the millennial-specific experience of growing up both before, during and after the introduction of a fully accessible “utopian” cyberspace. The work cited references toys and accessories of the early to mid-nineties, as well as layered gradients which represent the digital renderings of web pages. Work seen in invite to life is created with materials that are sacred to the early to mid-nineties childhood experience—including Crayola markers, gel pens, nail polish, Perler beads, dirt and oftentimes rhinestones.”

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. Since we have a small space, all visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery on opening night. After opening night, invite to life will be on display at TAC from July 3 – 31, 2021, Tues. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To learn more about Petrylak and her work, go to: https://www.jessicapetrylak.com/

More Information For more information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or call 607.687.0785.