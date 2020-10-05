Interstate 81 northbound and southbound lane restrictions in Susquehanna County

Up to the Minute
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation:

Dunmore – There are lane restrictions on I-81 NB and SB between mile markers 229 and 230. Work on I-81 SB will be completed today. Work on I-81 NB will continue through Thursday, October 8, 2020 and will take place from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

