International Observe the Moon Night – Kopernik’s Friday Night Program

For the last 12 years in October, NASA & Kopernik celebrate the first quarter Moon’s beautiful features! On October 15th at 7 pm Kopernik Observatory will open to families and friends to observe the Moon by telescope and you can try some fun Lunar activities. At 8 pm Tish Bresee, NASA & JPL Solar System Ambassador will share with you the ARTEMIS Mission to return humans to the Moon.

Bring the whole family to Kopernik to learn more about the moon and see the latest images of the moon from visiting spacecraft. If clear, view a first quarter moon close-up through the observatory’s telescopes, along with other celestial objects. Kids will make moon craters and engage in other lunar-related activities.

If you can’t come to Kopernik for the International Observe the Moon Night, you are encouraged to observe the Moon from home with your binoculars and your eyes and a telescope, if you have one. Try the family activities here and here then print out a NASA Certificate to reward yourselves for learning something wonderful about Space!

Doors open at 7 PM for our Family STEM Hour and the program will begin at 8:00.

While inside Kopernik’s main building, masks are requiredregardless of vaccination status.

For those unable to join us in person, Kopernik plans to livestream this program on our YouTube channel. Kopernik’s Friday Night Livestreams (FNLs) have become very popular as they are both entertaining and educational. We have over 2500 subscribers to our YouTube channel and they are from literally around the world. Through the chat, you can ask questions directly to Tish.

