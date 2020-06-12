In the Shadows: The wonder, beauty, and science of eclipses

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

Zoe Learner Ponterio, Manager, Spacecraft Planetary Image Facility, Cornell University

Friday, June 12 at 7:30 pm Live-streamed on Kopernik’s YouTube Channel

What causes eclipses? Why are they so rare? Why are lunar eclipses more common than solar ones? Do other planets have eclipses?

Find out the answers to some common questions like these, and then dive even deeper into how these phenomena help us explore the galaxy and understand our place in the universe.Zoe Learner Ponterio, Manager, Spacecraft Planetary Image Facility at Cornell University will take us on an intriguing journey through the world of eclipses with some outstanding images of eclipses – here on earth and out of this world.



You will be able to ask Zoe questions through the YouTube Chat window.