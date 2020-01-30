In Fight to Prevent Veteran Suicide, Brindisi Questions VA Officials on Mental Health Crisis in Veteran Community

From the office of Rep. Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi grilled the Department of Veterans Affairs officials about their efforts to serve rural Veterans and prevent Veteran suicide nationwide.

Brindisi, a leader on Veterans issues in Congress, asked officials what they are doing to preserve and strengthen access to care for rural Veterans and hire more Suicide Prevention Coordinators, the subject of his recently signed Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act.

“One Veteran life lost to suicide is too many,” Brindisi said. “Whether it is seen or unseen wounds from battle, the VA needs to do better to address the needs of our rural Veterans.

As a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I am committed to working with this Administration, Democrats and Republicans, to get the VA the tools they need to succeed.”

Brindisi questioned Deputy Under Secretary for Operations and Management Reneee Oshinski on the VA’s hiring of suicide prevention coordinators.

Last year, President Trump signed the bipartisan Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act, authored by Congressmen Anthony Brindisi (NY-22), Mike Bost (IL-12), and Jim Banks (IN-3), into law.

Brindisi, a champion for Upstate New York Veterans, authored the legislation to help address the suicide epidemic hurting our Veterans. 20 Veterans, servicemembers, reservists, and members of the National Guard die by suicide every day.

Brindisi also asked the witnesses about expanding VA mental health services to additional populations.

Brindisi has introduced the bipartisan Care and Readiness Enhancement (CARE) for Reservists Act to expand access to critical mental health services for members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Following his successful efforts to protect the Bainbridge clinic from closure, Brindisi grilled officials about the need to preserve and increase options for care for rural Veterans.

“New York’s 22nd district is home to nearly 50,000 Veterans, many live in rural parts of our community,” Brindisi said. “These Veterans face many obstacles to care: lousy cell phone service, no internet connection, and long drives to VA facilities. What can Congress do to help the VA reach these Veterans in rural areas?”

Brindisi promised to continue fighting for rural Veterans. Last year, President Trump signed three Brindisi bills supporting Veterans and our nation’s servicemembers.

Last year, President Trump signed Brindisi’s Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019. Brindisi’s Support Procurement of our Nation’s Stainless Steel Act (SPOONSS) was signed into law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.