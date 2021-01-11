Important workshops coming up at the American Civic Association

From the American Civic Association:

A Series on Anti Human Trafficking: Sex Trafficking and Immigration Law!

Jan. 13th, 12:00 pm

Did you know that January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month? As part of the Southern Tier Human Trafficking Task Force, and in partnership with Journey’s End Refugee Services, we have put together two workshops that focus on the awareness of human trafficking and the immigration relief available to victims of trafficking.

Our first workshop will be on Jan. 13th at 12pm. Email contact@americancivic.com to register and receive the zoom link!

Labor Trafficking and Immigration Law

Jan. 20th, 12 pm

The second workshop in our Anti Human Trafficking Series will focus on Labor Trafficking and Immigration Law.

Please email contact@americancivic.com to register and receive the zoom link.

Southern Tier Human Trafficking Task Force

Fridays this January at 7pm

We also encourage you to attend these informative events presented by the Southern Tier Human Trafficking Task Force. Zoom meeting ID: 884 5655 9776

Passcode: 328226

Free Legal Counsel

Third Thursday of Every Month

All questions are welcome, from deportation, landlord/tenant law, consumer debt to immigration, our attorneys will guide you to find a solution at no cost.

Check out details and eligibility guidelines on our website.

Make sure to call us at 607-723-9419 to RSVP!

Technology Donation Drive

Weekdays, January 18-29, 1pm-4pm

Our Bridge Program, which offers mentoring and support to immigrants and refugees looking to enter the workforce, will be accepting functioning devices for our technology donation drive!

If you have any devices you would like to donate to support our program and our immigrant community, please drop them off at the American Civic Association between 1pm and 4pm, weekdays January 18-29.

Free Citizenship Classes

Our citizenship classes continue, Thursdays at 4pm. If you or anyone you know is getting ready for the civics test, please let them know about this opportunity!

Email contact@americancivic.com to register.