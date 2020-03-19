Important updates and resources from The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

This is an unprecedented time in our history and certainly, in our Broome County/Greater Binghamton community. The most fearful part for me, as I am sure for all of you, is the uncertainty of the days ahead. Most importantly, we hope that you and your family are healthy and safe.

The Chamber and the Agency will begin a Remote Work plan effective March 19, 2020 with the anticipated end date of April 13, 2020. We know that things could change dramatically during this time.

Speaking on behalf of our Boards of Directors and staffs, I would like you to know is that we are committed to providing resources and up-to-date information to assist our businesses during these challenging times. We will go virtual in the weeks ahead.

We have set up a comprehensive resource page for businesses at https://greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/coronavirus and we are continually updating the information as we receive it. We will use all of our digital communication tools and our entire staff is reachable by phone and email.

We are in regular communication with our government partners at the local, state and federal levels to outline the needs of our businesses, large and small. We are looking at the creation of financial resources to assist some of our hardest hit sectors, especially our small service businesses. We anticipate more information to come.

Working together, we will address the challenges ahead.

Stay safe and stay healthy.