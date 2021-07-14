Important Information for the 2021 Greater Binghamton Air Show

In response to many inquiries regarding the 2021 Greater Binghamton Air Show, it is important that we provide clear and concise information to our fans for the Air Show on Saturday July 17th and Sunday July 18th.

First – We will continue selling tickets that are for the entire vehicle online. The ticket is good for everyone in your vehicle (as many persons in the car as you have seatbelts); tickets for individual people are not available. There will also be no tickets sold at the gate. Tickets are available at www.tickets.binghamtonairshow.com.

Second – We suggest that you have your ticket printed out in addition to a screenshot on your phone, tablet, or mobile device. It will be scanned as you enter the show grounds. Please have this ready when you enter the grounds for a faster check-in process. Your vehicle will be given an Air Show program, a recycle trash bag, and a regular garbage bag for any of your items you wish to throw away. Please feel free to tie up and leave the trash bag at your site when you leave.

Third – Your ticket is for your private viewing area: Economy Class 20’x20’, Business Class 25’x20’, First Class 40’x40’. No more dragging anything from your car to the showline to watch the show! YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO SIT IN YOUR CAR TO WATCH THE AIR SHOW! We encourage you to bring your chairs, a blanket or whatever you like to sit on to watch the show from the space beside your car or out of your truck bed. Your vehicle’s air conditioning can be a welcome respite if it is hot. Feel free to visit the food vendors for food and drink or bring a cooler and have a picnic.

Fourth – You are not required to stay in your private viewing area. There will be food vendors available for food and drink, as well as military recruiting displays. There will not be any static displays or display aircraft, however. We ask that during the show you enjoy the action from your designated area and not move into any vacant spots as they may be filled as the show goes on.

Finally – We have the WORLD’S BEST AVIATORS coming to our Air Show. These performers are the best of the best in the USAF Thunderbirds, US Army Golden Knights, USAF A-10 Thunderbolt, GEICO Skytypers, RJ Gritter, Mark Meredith’s Super Chipmunk, Scott Francis’ MXS, a P-51 demonstration by Jim Beasley Jr. , David Windmiler, and the Southern Tier’s own Chris Zonino. Gates open at 9:30 AM and the show is set to begin at 12:00 PM. Visit www.binghamtonairshow.com for more details, ticket purchasing, information about the planes and pilots, or frequently asked questions.